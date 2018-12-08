CBI Chief Alok Verma: Serious allegations against Asthana need to be probed

national

The hearing in the Delhi HC is separate from the proceedings in the SC, which has reserved its judgment on Verma's plea challenging the Modi government's move to strip him of all his powers and responsibilities as the CBI chief

CBI Chief Alok Verma

CBI Chief Alok Verma defended the filing of FIR against Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana and contended that the "serious allegations of corruption and extortion" against his deputy need to be thoroughly probed.

Opposing Asthana's plea in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR against him, Verma said the petition was not maintainable and misconceived and claimed that it was only aimed at "maligning" his (Verma) image.

