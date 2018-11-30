CBI Director : Transfer not possible as I have been appointed for two years

national

Alok Verma. File Pic

CBI Director Alok Verma, who has been divested of all duties by the Centre and sent on leave, told the Supreme Court that he was appointed for a fixed tenure of two years and cannot even be transferred.

Verma, who has a feud with his deputy Rakesh Asthana, Special Director in CBI, had approached the apex court seeking stay on the Centre's order contending that it was against the guidelines laid down by the top court. During the hearing, the apex court made it clear that it was not going into the allegations and counter allegations.

