CBI DSP moves court for bail in bribery case
Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann fixed the matter for hearing on Tuesday, when Kumar will be produced before the court on the expiry of his seven-day CBI custody granted by the court earlier
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Deputy SP Devender Kumar, arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana, has moved a bail application before a court.
Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann fixed the matter for hearing on Tuesday, when Kumar will be produced before the court on the expiry of his seven-day CBI custody granted by the court earlier. In his bail application, moved by advocate Rahul Tyagi, Kumar termed his custody "illegal" and urged the court to set him free.
Maintain status quo: HC to CBI
The Delhi HC directed the CBI to maintain status quo till November 1 on the criminal proceedings initiated against its Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has challenged the FIR lodged against him. Justice Najmi Waziri questioned the CBI for not filing its response to the petitions of Asthana and the agency's DSP Devender Kumar.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Ryan student murder: Child's family to move Supreme Court, demands parallel CBI probe