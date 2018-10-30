CBI DSP moves court for bail in bribery case

national

Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Pramod Tiwari, expelled JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, CPI's D Raja and others during a protest against the Centre on the CBI issue in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Deputy SP Devender Kumar, arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana, has moved a bail application before a court.

Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann fixed the matter for hearing on Tuesday, when Kumar will be produced before the court on the expiry of his seven-day CBI custody granted by the court earlier. In his bail application, moved by advocate Rahul Tyagi, Kumar termed his custody "illegal" and urged the court to set him free.

Maintain status quo: HC to CBI

The Delhi HC directed the CBI to maintain status quo till November 1 on the criminal proceedings initiated against its Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has challenged the FIR lodged against him. Justice Najmi Waziri questioned the CBI for not filing its response to the petitions of Asthana and the agency's DSP Devender Kumar.

