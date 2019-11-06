CBI files 42 cases in Rs 7,000-crore bank fraud, raids 190 locations

New Delhi: In a massive crackdown on alleged bank fraudsters, the CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at over 190 locations in the country after registering 42 fresh cases in scams involving cumulative funds of over Rs 7,000 crore, officials said. The exercise, launched early in the morning, was carried out throughout the day, with CBI teams knocking the doors of the accused to collect evidence and question them, they said. The operation was spread across 16 states and union territories with as many as 1,000 officers of the agency involved in it making it one of the largest coordinated search this year, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation said in at least four cases, the siphoned off funds are over Rs 1,000 crore. Maximum searches were reported from Maharashtra where the agency’s teams swooped down at 58 locations followed by Punjab, where 32 locations were searched, the officials said. Among the alleged frauds being probed by the agency are SEL Manufacturing in Bank of Maharashtra worth Rs 113.55 crore.

Twelve locations were searched in Delhi, 17 each in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, 15 in UP, five in Andhra Pradesh, two in Chandigarh, four each in Kerala, Telangana and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, five each in Gujarat and Haryana, six in Karnataka and two each in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

EPF scam: Ex-UP power corporation MD held

Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited A P Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over R2,600 crore of UP power employees’ provident fund in the scam-hit DHFL. A spokesman said Mishra, who was close to former CM Akhilesh Yadav and was "sacked" on March 24, 2017, after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power.

"He was the first engineer to be promoted as UPPCL MD and was given extension thrice by Akhilesh after his retirement," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever