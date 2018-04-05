CBI files fresh case of fake passport against Farooq Takla
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently registered a fresh case against key Dawood Ibrahim aide Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, for having a fake passport
Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, after his arrest. File Pic
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently registered a fresh case against key Dawood Ibrahim aide Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, for having a fake passport.
His passport, which was seized by the agency when he was deported from Dubai on March 7, bore the name Mushtaq Mohammed Miya, under which he had stayed in Dubai all these years.
Farooq is currently in CBI custody for his alleged role in the 1993 serial blasts, and during questioning, has identified all the wanted accused in the case. CBI officers said that when they showed the passport to the real Mushtaq wife's, she said the person in the photo was not Mushtaq. According to officers, Farooq had fled the city after the blasts, going first to Pakistan and then to Dubai. It is suspected that the fake passport was made in Dubai, and the agency will be investigating who helped him to procure it.
While in Dubai, he reportedly did all kinds of odd jobs, including driving a taxi, using the fake passport to keep extending his stay there.
Also read: Mumbai blasts accused Farook Takla gets 12-day police custody
On Takla's trail
Officers said Farooq, declared a proclaimed offender in 1995, was an active conspirator along with the other key accused in the case. He gave logistic support and arranged for tickets, stay and transport for the accused, who went to Pakistan via Dubai for arms training. There are three confessional statements against him of those who were sent to Pakistan. He is said to be close to Anees Ibrahim, and also helped accused Salim Kurla alias Salim Khan, Mohammed Shaikh, Mohammed Hussain, Usman Shaikh and Mohammed Issaq during their stay in Dubai while they were on their way to Pakistan. A red corner notice was issued against him, and he was arrested in Dubai. He is also an accused in the 1993 JJ shootout case.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video