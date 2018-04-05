CBI files fresh case of fake passport against Farooq Takla

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently registered a fresh case against key Dawood Ibrahim aide Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, for having a fake passport



Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, after his arrest. File Pic

His passport, which was seized by the agency when he was deported from Dubai on March 7, bore the name Mushtaq Mohammed Miya, under which he had stayed in Dubai all these years.

Farooq is currently in CBI custody for his alleged role in the 1993 serial blasts, and during questioning, has identified all the wanted accused in the case. CBI officers said that when they showed the passport to the real Mushtaq wife's, she said the person in the photo was not Mushtaq. According to officers, Farooq had fled the city after the blasts, going first to Pakistan and then to Dubai. It is suspected that the fake passport was made in Dubai, and the agency will be investigating who helped him to procure it.

While in Dubai, he reportedly did all kinds of odd jobs, including driving a taxi, using the fake passport to keep extending his stay there.

