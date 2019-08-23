CBI gets 4-day custody of P Chidambaram

national

Chidambaram outside CBI court on Thursday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram was on Thursday sent to four-day CBI custody by a Delhi court which said his custodial interrogation was justified in the INX Media case as the allegations against him are "serious in nature" and an "in depth investigation is required".

Chidambaram, who was arrested Wednesday night and spent a quiet night at the agency guest house was produced in the special court which "justified" CBI's demand for his custodial interrogation.

The court made it clear that "the investigating agency will ensure that the personal dignity of the accused is not violated in any manner". Allegations of payment made to Chidambaram in 2007-08 and 2008-09 are "specific and categorical" and the "trail of this money", if so paid, is to be ascertained, the court said.

The enormity of money allegedly involved in this case and the persons who are accused necessitate an in depth investigation, it added. "Considering all the facts and circumstances of the case brought to the notice of the court, I am of the view that police custody remand of accused P Chidambaram is justified and accordingly, the accused is remanded in police custody till August 26," said Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

"I have already given details of all my bank accounts (to CBI)," Chidambaram told the judge. The court said Chidambaram is to be medically examined after every 48 hours and produced again on August 26, after medical examination, and his family members and counsel can meet him for half an hour daily.

26 Aug

Date PC's custody ends

He asked us to help Karti's business: Indrani

The money laundering and corruption case against P Chidambaram is largely centered on the testimony of Indrani Mukerjea in which she claims that the former finance minister asked her to help his son Karti's business in return for granting FIPB approval to her comapany, INX Media. She also claims in the 2017 written testimony to ED that she subsequently met Karti in a five-star hotel in New Delhi in 2008 when he asked her to remit $1 million into an overseas account owned by him or his associates. Both Chidambarams have vehemently denied the claim.

