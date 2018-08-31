CBI in Bangalore to seek Gauri Lankesh murder suspects' custody in Narendra Dabholkar case

national

Amol Kale, Rajesh Bangera and Amit Degvekar will be brought to Pune on Friday

Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down in August 2013, while Gauri Lankesh was killed in September 2017. Fiel Pics

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), currently investigating the murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, is in Bengaluru to get the custody of the three suspects arrested for killing journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, the judicial magistrate (first class) court was informed in Pune on Thursday. On Friday, the trio of Amol Kale, Rajesh Bangera and Amit Degvekar, will be brought to Pune.

'On the right track'

A CBI officer informed the court, "A team of officers is camping at Bengaluru and completing the court procedure to get custody of the three accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. We've got production warrants."

Meanwhile, the CBI also sought to further Dabholkar murder accused Sachin Andure's custody. He was produced in court amid heavy police bandobast. CBI investigating officer S R Singh informed the court, "During our investigation, we have found a major thread linking a chain of crimes in our case, and we are in the right direction. We are trying to trace the motorcycle and identify the firearms used for the offence by Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, the other shooter in this case [currently held in the Nalasopara-Pune arms haul]. We are coordinating with other investigating agencies."

Custody matters

CBI counsel Vijaykumar Dhakane said, "Andure's custody is important as Kalaskar, who is the other shooter, is in ATS Mumbai's custody. Kalaskar's interrogation is also crucial for the CBI probe. ATS got an extension for his custody till September 3, and hence, in accordance with the law, CBI could not obtain his custody. Both of them need to be interrogated together. Andure's custody is required at this crucial juncture of investigation."

Andure was remanded in further police custody till September 1. Sources said the CBI is planning on a joint interrogation of Andure and Kalaskar in Mumbai in coordination with the ATS, but there is no word on when exactly this might happen.

