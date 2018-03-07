CBI moves court for narco test of Karti Chidambaram

Special judge Sunil Rana said that the court would take the matter on March 9 along with two other applications seeking production warrants of Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S Bhaskaraman,

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday moved a court here seeking permission to conduct narco analysis test on Karti Chidambaram in the INX media case.

Special judge Sunil Rana said that the court would take the matter on March 9 along with two other applications seeking production warrants of Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S Bhaskaraman, arrested in the money laundering case, and co-accused Indrani Mukerjea.

Karti Chidambaram was on Tuesday sent to three more days of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody with the court saying that the extension of his remand was necessary to maintain continuity in the investigation to secure evidence to arrive at the truth.

