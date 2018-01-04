CBI nabs Mumbai IT officer taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an income-tax officer here for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 100,000 from a complainant, an official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an income-tax officer here for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 100,000 from a complainant, an official said.

According to the complainant, IT officer Ulhas Lokhande, posted at Ward 34(1), had demanded a bribe for completing an assessment of income of the complainant's sister for financial year 2009-2010.

Lokhande had summoned the complainant and his sister to his officer in this connection on December 29 last year and demanded Rs 125,000 for giving a favourable assessment Order.

After negotiations, he settled for Rs 100,000 and fell into the CBI trap while accepting the amount.

The CBI also conducted searches at his office and residential premises and other investigations before producing him in the Special CBI Court on Thursday.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.