CBI officer moves Supreme Court challenging his transfer

Oct 30, 2018, 18:08 IST | IANS

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice K.M. Joseph said "we will see" as the counsel for Bassi sought an early hearing on the plea

CBI officer moves Supreme Court challenging his transfer
Supreme Court

CBI officer A.K. Bassi, who was investigating an alleged bribery case against the investigating agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana, on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging his transfer to Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice K.M. Joseph said "we will see" as the counsel for Bassi sought an early hearing on the plea.

Seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the allegation of bribery against Asthana, Bassi told the court that he was an investigating officer in the case and had gathered incriminating material when he was sent on leave by the government following an internecine war in the CBI.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

supreme courtnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Ryan student murder: Child's family to move Supreme Court, demands parallel CBI probe

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK