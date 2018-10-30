CBI officer moves Supreme Court challenging his transfer
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice K.M. Joseph said "we will see" as the counsel for Bassi sought an early hearing on the plea
CBI officer A.K. Bassi, who was investigating an alleged bribery case against the investigating agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana, on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging his transfer to Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the allegation of bribery against Asthana, Bassi told the court that he was an investigating officer in the case and had gathered incriminating material when he was sent on leave by the government following an internecine war in the CBI.
