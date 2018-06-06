CBI questions P. Chidambaram in INX Media case

According to the agency, Chidambaram appeared at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) headquarters around 11 a.m

Former finance minister P Chidambaram arrives for questioning in the Aircel-Maxix case at CBI headquarters, in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 06, 2018. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram was on Wednesday questioned by the CBI in connection with its ongoing probe into the INX Media corruption case. According to the agency, Chidambaram appeared at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) headquarters around 11 a.m.

A special CBI Economic Offences Wing team started questioning Chidambaram about his role in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media in 2007.

The team has prepared a set of questions for Chidambaram's clarifications. The senior Congress leader's statement would be recorded, according to a probe agency official.

Besides his clarification on FIPB clearance, Chidambaram would also be quizzed on Indrani Mukherjea's allegations and other aspects linked to the INX Media case.

The questioning is part of the CBI's investigation into a money laundering case registered in 2017 against Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The CBI first issued the summons to Chidambaram in the case on June 1 asking him to appear the next day, but the Congress leader skipped the notice after the Delhi High Court granted him interim protection from arrest.

The court on May 31 granted interim protection to the Congress leader from arrest till July 3 in the INX Media case.

Earlier, the court had allowed interim protection to his son Karti Chidambaram till July 10.

The CBI had on May 15, 2017, filed an FIR in the case accusing Chidambaram, his son Karti and others of involvement in irregularities committed in giving INX Media the clearance to receive Rs 305 crore in foreign investment.

The CBI had on February 28 arrested Karti in the case, accusing him of taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Later, he was granted bail.

The CBI initially alleged that Karti had received Rs 10 lakh as bribe for facilitating the FIPB clearance.

The figure was, however, revised later to about $1 million or Rs 6.5 crore at the current exchange rate.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the case.

On Tuesday, the former Finance Minister was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for over five hours in the Rs 3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis deal case.

