CBI raids minister Manju Verma's residence, 11 other places

national

The CBI team conducted searches at Verma's residence in Patna and Begusarai

Officials raid a property of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case. Pic/PTI

The CBI on Friday raided 12 places in Bihar, including former minister Manju Verma's residence, in connection with its probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases, an official said.

The CBI team conducted searches at Verma's residence in Patna and Begusarai. They interrogated the former social welfare minister and her husband Chandeshwar Verma separately. "The CBI has been conducting searches at Verma's residence since early Friday morning. It is still underway. The CBI also quizzed one of Verma's personal assistants," a police officer said.

Verma resigned on August 8 following allegations that Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case, had links with her husband. The CBI has also raided Thakur's Hindi newspaper office in Patna.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever