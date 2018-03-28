CBI registers FIR after fake website of Railways pops up

The unidentified person has been accused of illegally cloning the official website of RVNL with an intention to cheat job seekers applying through the web portal



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, registered an FIR against an unidentified person after Railway Ministry complained about existence of a fake website of Rail Vikas Nigam limited (RVNL).

The unidentified person has been accused of illegally cloning the official website of RVNL with an intention to cheat job seekers applying through the web portal.

The FIR comes a month after a complaint was filed by P.P. Pandey, General Manager, RVNL, a government company under the administrative control of Railway Ministry, on February 8, 2018.

