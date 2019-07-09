CBI searches 110 locations across 19 states in connection with graft

national

The probe agency has registered around 30 separate cases

Representational image

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 110 locations in 19 states on Tuesday in connection with criminal, corruption, misconduct and arms smuggling cases. Searches have been carried out in Bharatpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Pune, Jammu, Goa, Jaipur, Kanpur, Raipur, Madurai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Rourkela, Bokaro and other places, the CBI said. The probe agency has registered around 30 separate cases. Further details are awaited.

In another incident, the Goa police arrested five people and seized over Rs 2,00,000 in two separate gambling related raids. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Kumar Singh, five persons were arrested by Goa Crime Branch while they were accepting gambling bids. "Four accused identified as Narayan (38), Amit (38), Indrabhan (20) and Ullas (49) were caught while accepting Gambling bids in the first raid conducted near Industrial Estate Karaswada Mapusa. Cash worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered," Singh said. Singh added, "The second raid was conducted near Nanus Bar Calangute. where one accused Baptist Fernandes (45) was nabbed. Along with gambling articles. Rs 1,14,550 was recovered from him. Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI

