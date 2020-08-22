CBI team at Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra flat after questioning Pithani, cook

CBI team at Bandra flat of Sushant Singh Rajput, where he was found dead on June 14. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Special Investigation Team of the CBI probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Saturday reached the Bandra flat of the actor, where he was found dead on June 14. This was after probe teams also visited the Cooper hospital and Bandra Police station and simultaneously carried out the interrogation of the late Bollywood actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh.

Different teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) SIT are pursuing the probe from multi-angles, sources said.

One of the federal probe teams arrived at the Bandra police station to speak to the police personnel who were on duty on June 14 and visited the flat of the late actor.

Another team reached the Cooper hospital where the 34-year-old actor's autopsy was conducted by three doctors.

Simultaneously, yet another CBI team brought Sushant's cook Neeraj for questioning at the IAF guesthouse where the federal agency officers are staying. The CBI also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

The source said that Pithani is being questioned to put together the chain of events from June 13 that led to the June 14 outcome and also to find who all were present in the apartment at the time.

The CBI will ask Pithani: Who called the keymaker to open the lock of the Sushant room? Who brought down the body of Sushant? Who made a call to the police?

On Friday, the CBI questioned Neeraj for over 10 hours, besides Sushant's other staff Dipesh Swanat and his house manager Samuel Miranda were also questioned. Miranda was questioned for over five hours by the CBI.

The source further said that the agency will also visit the Mont Blanc apartment in the Bandra area along with the forensic team members and recreate the crime scene.

The source said that the photographs and autopsy report will be shared with the forensic team for analysis.

On Friday, the federal probe agency also contacted the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to seek medico-legal opinion on the autopsy report of the late actor.

An agency source in Mumbai said the CBI will ask for the call detail records of Sushant, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The CBI and CFSL teams reached Mumbai on Thursday evening and were exempted from the mandatory quarantine by the BMC.

On August 6, after a recommendation by the Bihar government, the CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police on the orders of the central government following an FIR lodged by the deceased's father at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station.

The case was registered against Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi and flatmate Samuel Miranda and unknown persons on the basis of K.K. Singh's complaint that was filed on July 25.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is lso probing a money laundering angle into the death since July 31. On Friday, the ED recorded the statement of his sister Priyanka Singh in Delhi. Earlier the financial probe agency had recorded the statement of Sushant's father, another sister Meetu Singh, besides Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Miranda, Shruti Modi, Pithani, Rumi Jafry and several others.

