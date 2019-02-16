CBI to conduct probe against Nitish Kumar in shelter home case

national

A court has directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and two senior bureaucrats

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Muzaffarpur: A court has directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and two senior bureaucrats in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

The special POCSO court passed the order on Friday on an application filed by an accused, Ashwani, a self-styled medical practitioner who allegedly used to inject the home's inmates with sedatives before they were subjected to sexual abuse.

Ashwani had alleged in his petition that the CBI was "suppressing facts" in course of the investigation which would come to light if the roles of former DM, Muzaffarpur, Dharmendra Singh, senior IAS officer Atul Kumar Singh, former divisional commissioner of Muzaffarpur and currently principal secretary, the Social Welfare Department, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were probed.

POCSO judge Manoj Kumar directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry against them.

The trial in the high-profile case was transferred vide order dated February 7 by the Supreme Court to the Special POCSO court at Saket in Delhi where a hearing is likely to commence from next week, CBI sources said.

