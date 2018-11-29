CBI to probe sexual abuse at Bihar shelters

national

Sexual abuse

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to conduct a probe into the allegations of physical and sexual abuse of inmates in 16 shelter homes in Bihar which were flagged in a report of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur, S A Nazeer and Deepak Gupta transferred the investigation being conducted by the Bihar police to CBI and dismissed the state government's fervent request not to do so and grant them a week to rectify the problems.

The apex court said the TISS report, which was given to the Bihar government, had raised concern about 17 shelters in Bihar and the CBI must look into them.

