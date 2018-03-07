CBI to question Karti for three more days

The agency said in court that an extension was needed as they wanted to confront him with new facts



Karti Chidambaram raises his fist as he is produced by CBI in the INX Media case, at Patiala House Court in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Karti Chidambaram, the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, will undergo three more days of custodial interrogation in the INX Media corruption case with a Delhi court on Tuesday extending his CBI custody. The agency, which produced Karti before special judge Sunil Rana after his five-day police custody expired, said an extension was needed, as there were "new revelations". Further custodial interrogation was necessary to confront him with "new facts", it added.

Though there was "substantial progress" in the last four days of probe into the case, he "had not been cooperating" and not disclosing passwords to his phones, it said. His answer to every question was, "I am politically victimised", the agency added. "New revelations in the matter came up before Monday. Cannot divulge much about investigation but we need his further custody to confront him with the new facts," Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

