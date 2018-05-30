CBSE 10th result: Ramdev expresses happiness over Acharyakulam's students' performance

Ramdev and Bal Krishna had earlier said that they are extremely proud of their students and teachers whose hard work has paid off and want their students to follow their dreams

Ramdev

Haridwar: Yoga guru Ramdev expressed happiness after the Students belonging to his boarding school, 'Acharyakulam' passed CBSE 10th exams with flying colors. Out of total 86 students, 35 scored above 90 per cent, while 37 between 75 and 90 per cent. "35 out of 86 students scored more than 90 per cent, it's a matter of pride. Student Ayush Sharma received 496 out of 500 marks. We attempted to provide a substitution for Macaulay's education system and we are happy to announce that we have been successful," he said.

Ramdev and Bal Krishna had earlier said that they are extremely proud of their students and teachers whose hard work has paid off and want their students to follow their dreams.

Ayush Sharma, who scored 496 out of 500 marks came out as a school topper and stood second in Uttarakhand.

Acharyakulam, the boarding school, was inaugurated on April 26, 2013.

It is a unique school as the school administration, according to the portal, provides students with divine and spiritual knowledge along with ultra-modern education to make their students fully awakened and conscious.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever