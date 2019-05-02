CBSE 12th Result 2019: CBSE Results declared at cbseresults.nic.in

results

The Central Board of Secondary Education will make the CBSE XII Result 2019 online on their official website i.e. cbseresults.nic.in

Representational picture

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the CBSE 12th Result 2019 on Thursday May 2, 2019. Central Board of Secondary Education will make the CBSE XII Result 2019 online on their official website i.e. cbseresults.nic.in. Class 12 CBSE Result 2019 decides their academic and professional fate. This year, nearly 11 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 Board Exams and are expecting CBSE Result 2019 Class soon. Students will also get all the necessary information about the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Results for Science, Commerce and Arts Stream on Jagran Josh

How to check CBSE 12th Result 2019 online?

Students can follow the simple steps given below to check their CBSE 12th Result 2018 online on the official website of the board.

Visit Jagranjosh.com/results

Click on the relevant link for CBSE 12th Result 2018

Enter your roll number / hall ticket number and date of birth

Click on the 'Submit' button

Check your CBSE Result properly

Save softcopy or take printout of the result scoresheet

What after CBSE 12th Result 2019?

Post the declaration of CBSE Class 12th Result, the Board will make the necessary arrangements for the issuance of original mark sheets. Students will be able to collect the CBSE XII Result 2019 mark sheets form their respective schools after the formal declaration of the CBSE 12th Result 2019. The Results procured or downloaded online from either the official website or Jagranjosh.com are only for informative purposes and will not be considered to be a valid document for admission process in any college/university. Therefore, students are advised to collect the original CBSE 12th Result marksheet from their respective schools or centres after the declaration of the CBSE Results 2018 Class 12.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates