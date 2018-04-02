CBSE board exams postponed in Punjab

The CBSE board examinations for Class X and XII that were scheduled for April 2, have been postponed in Punjab due to call of Bharat Bandh



Representational Picture

The CBSE board examinations for Class X and XII that were scheduled for April 2, have been postponed in Punjab due to call of Bharat Bandh. The nationwide Bandh has been called in protest against the Supreme Court's March 20 ruling that diluted the provisions for immediate arrest under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 (SC/ST Act).

In view of possible agitation and roadblocks in certain parts of the state, the Punjab Government suspended the services of public transport across the state on Monday. All educational institutions will also remain closed and mobile internet services will be suspended in Punjab.

Also read: CBSE Paper leak: How the desire to help their friend led the 2 main accused awry

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever