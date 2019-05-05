CBSE class 10th Result 2019 not to be declared today, fake news circulated, say CBSE Officials

national

It is to inform all Principals, students, parents, and the public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today, read the official statement by CBSE official PRO

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified in a statement that the news which is being circulated on several media platforms with regard to the declaration of class X results is incorrect.

A statement from Rama Sharma, PRO, CBSE, read: "There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents, and the public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today. Board will duly inform the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication."

CBSE on Thursday declared the results of Class 12 board examinations. The pass percentage jumped by 0.31 percent this year and stood at 83.4 percent. The top three performing regions are Thiruvananthapuram (98.2 percent), Chennai (92.93 percent) and New Delhi (91.87 percent).

Where to check CBSE class 10th Result 2019:



The CBSE Board will declare the Class 10 result online. The result will be published on the official website of CBSE i.e. cbseresults.nic.in. from where students can get access to their class 10th results within minutes of declaration. The other websites are:

cbse.nic.in

results.gov.in

Class 10th students of the CBSE board can also check their scores on the following websites:

cbse10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

Class 10 exams were conducted from February 2 to March 29, while Class 12 board exams were held from February 15 to 4 April. This year, over 27 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams.

With inputs from ANI

