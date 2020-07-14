CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 to be released tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE class 10th exam results tomorrow on its official website cbseresult.nic.in.

The Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' l on Tuesday tweeted, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe.”

Around 18 lakh Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examinations.

The CBSE Class 10 result will be declared on the basis of the new assessment scheme. "For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," the board has said.

For students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the assessment will be based on practical work and class projects.

