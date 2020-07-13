Search

CBSE Result 2020: CBSE results 2020: Class 12 results declared, check here

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 15:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

After examinations of a few papers were cancelled, CBSE followed its revised assessment scheme to prepare the results this year

Photo used for representational purposes
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 12 results on its official website on Monday. Students can check their result on cbseresults.nic.in

How to check results

  • Go to the official results website: cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the school code and roll number
  • Submit details and check your result

After examinations of a few papers were cancelled, CBSE followed its revised assessment scheme to prepare the results this year. The revised assessment scheme took account of marks scored by a student in other subjects and award average marks in the cancelled papers.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has wished students good luck.

The overall pass percentage for Senior Secondary Exam is 88.78 per cent. This marks an increase of 5.38 per cent in the success ratio as compared to 83.40 per cent in 2019.

