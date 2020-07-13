CBSE Result 2020: CBSE results 2020: Class 12 results declared, check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 12 results on its official website on Monday. Students can check their result on cbseresults.nic.in

How to check results

Go to the official results website: cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter the school code and roll number

Submit details and check your result

After examinations of a few papers were cancelled, CBSE followed its revised assessment scheme to prepare the results this year. The revised assessment scheme took account of marks scored by a student in other subjects and award average marks in the cancelled papers.

Pune region which covers Mumbai too records 90.24% success rate and is 10th among 16 regions. Trivandrum at the top with 97.67% success rate https://t.co/W36BYcLxDJ — Pallavi Smart (@Pallavi_Smart) July 13, 2020

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has wished students good luck.

Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020

The overall pass percentage for Senior Secondary Exam is 88.78 per cent. This marks an increase of 5.38 per cent in the success ratio as compared to 83.40 per cent in 2019.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam results announced. Overall Pass Percentage is 88.78%. pic.twitter.com/MKswRe5NpA — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

