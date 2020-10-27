CBSE class X students still waiting for marksheets 3 months after result declaration

Despite more than three months passing by since the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared their Std X results – July 15 – students are still waiting for their mark sheets without which they cannot confirm their Std XI admissions.

With First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions expected to begin in a week's time, CBSE students are frantically reaching out to their schools enquiring about their mark sheets.

"Generally mark sheets are issued soon after the results are declared. But this year due to the pandemic we were expecting a delay. But now it has been over three months. Students and parents are bound to get worried, especially those seeking admission to the state board for Std XI," said a teacher from a CBSE School in Kandivli, adding that without a mark sheet and migration certificate, their students cannot take admission to FYJC of the state board.

According to CBSE schools in the city, the panic level has risen, especially now that FYJC admissions are to resume soon. Until now, FYJC admissions too were stuck following an interim order by Supreme Court in the Maratha reservation case.

"Even though the process was put on hold, a few students who secured seats in the first merit list were being asked for their mark sheets and migration certificates to confirm the admission. But now with the FYJC admissions resuming soon, students are getting more and more worried," a principal of a CBSE school from South Bombay said.

Every year, several students move from the CBSE board to state board after Std X. All these students have to seek admission through the centralised FYJC admissions process run by the government. This year a total of 6,742 CBSE students applied for FYJC through a centralised admissions process.

A senior official from CBSE said that the mark sheets have been dispatched from Delhi and the schools will receive them soon.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news