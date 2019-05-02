CBSE declares Class 12 results, girls outperform boys

results

Hansika Shukla from Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar's SD Public School emerged as the national toppers with a score of 499 out of 500

Representational picture

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday declared the result of Class 12 board examinations. The pass percentage jumped by 0.31 per cent this year and stood at 83.4 per cent. The top three performing regions are Thiruvananthapuram with 98.2 percent, Chennai region with 92.93 percent and New Delhi with 91.87 percent.

"I am happy to say girls have done better than boys by a whopping 9 percent. 88.70 per cent of girls and 79.4 per cent boys passed the examination," said Anita Karwal, Chairperson of CBSE. "Out of 18 top performers in the country, 11 are the girls," she added.

In the specially-abled category, as many as 36 students received more than 95 per cent in the examination, with Lavanya Balakrishnan from Gurgaon emerging as the national topper in this category.

Institution-wise, Kendriya Vidyalaya emerged with the highest number of passing students in the country with a pass percentage of 98.54 per cent, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya with a pass percentage of 96.62 per cent.

A total of 12,87,359 students appeared for Class 12 board examination, out of which 7,48,498 are boys and 5,38,861 girls.

