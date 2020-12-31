CBSE board exams from May 4 to end on June 10: Union Education Minister

The CBSE board exams will begin from May 4 and conclude till June 10, Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday. The results will be declared by July 15, he added. Practical exams will begin from March 1.

Pokhriyal had said earlier that CBSE board examination will not be held online and the examination will be held in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"Our communication with other ministries is going on continuously. Covid-19 has spread all over the world. During these difficulties, we have done a lot of work online, but our goal is to reach the last students. The idea is to conduct examinations in the same manner as examinations are conducted earlier, we are not considering conducting exams online," he said.

The Education Minister also said that the examination will be held as per guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Ministry.

He said that on the basis of the consultations, the guidelines will be prepared which will further be decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with the Ministry of Health. "Ensuring safety of students is our first priority," Pokhriyal said.

(with inputs from ANI)

