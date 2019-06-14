CBSE ICSE exams: Confusion over internal marks prevails

national

Parents of CBSE and ICSE students object to state's proposal to exclude internal marks of all boards

Representation picture

Chaos in the educational institutions seems to have become a trend in the state with students of Std X being affected now. The Std XI admission process has been delayed due to uncertainty over the importance of internal marks in Std X.

State Education Minister Vinod Tawde's proposal that internal marks of non-state boards not be considered during admission to Std XI in the state has met with severe criticism from the parents of ICSE and CBSE students.

India Wide Parents Association has written to ICSE and CBSE authorities, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the child rights commission against Tawde's suggestion.

Anubha Sahai, president of the association, said on Thursday, "We have written to CBSE and ICSE boards, and MHRD that this suggestion is a grave injustice to the non-state board students who have worked hard for both internal and external tests. We have also requested the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to take suo motu cognizance of the matter."

Meanwhile, Tawde said on Thursday he is talks with the CBSE and ICSE officials to exclude internal marks for admission. The admission, which should have started soon after the Std X result was announced on June 8, hasn't begun yet. The parents are concerned that the chaos may delay the academic year, which usually begins in July.

"State government will ensure that no child is at a loss while seeking admission to Std XI. The timetable of the online process for admission will be declared soon," Tawde said.

He also said Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray met the chief minister regarding the issue late Wednesday evening. Thackeray has suggested re-introduction of internal assessment, and we are considering it, Tawde added. The parents of SSC students attributed the poor results to exclusion of internal test.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates