CBSE leak: Police trying to reach 'point of origin'

The complaint of the paper leak, Upadhyay said, was made after the CBSE received information from an unnamed source

Delhi Police on Thursday said it is investigating the leak of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) question papers by trying to reach the "point of origin" of the papers circulated through WhatsApp ahead of the examinations. Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) R.P. Upadhyay told a media conference that 25 people had been interrogated so far. "Of these 25, 18 were students, five tutors and two were private persons.

"None of them has been arrested or given a clean chit," he added. Of the 18 students, five are college students who were in one way or the other linked to the students who received the leaked papers.

"The investigation is focussing on three questions -- how it was transmitted, what was the point of origin and who all were the beneficiaries."

The complaint of the paper leak, Upadhyay said, was made after the CBSE received information from an unnamed source. "Later, it was found that the papers being circulated through WhatsApp were the same as the ones distributed in the examination hall." He said the teams would also be sent outside Delhi to investigate the case if required.

