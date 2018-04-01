CBSE Paper Leak Case: Three held, nine minors detained in Jharkhand
All those questioned revealed that they got the papers from someone else
Students stage protests in New Delhi. Pic/PTI
In a new development to the CBSE paper leak case, Jharkhand police arrested three people and nine minors in Chatra, Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Variar said adding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe is still going on.
According to DNA, the three people arrested were from a coaching centre called 'Study Vision' which reportedly leaked the question papers. Charges have been filed against them under the relevant section of the IPC.
Prakash Javadekar
The three arrested from the coaching centre include a teacher and two directors of the academy, said Variar. Nine minors were also detained under the Juvenile Justice Act are Class X students and will be sent to juvenile correctional homes. The Delhi Police had earlier already questioned over 60 people in connection with the CBSE leak case, including the administrators of over 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked question papers were shared, as the investigators sought to trace the origin of the leak.
All those questioned revealed that they got the papers from someone else. There is nothing to indicate that money was charged for sharing these papers, an official privy to the probe said.
'Whistleblower being questioned'
The person who had warned the CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education on the night before the Class 10 math test that the question paper had leaked has been identified by the police. He is being questioned by the cops who had reached out to Google to trace the email address. His identity has not been revealed. Delhi Police's Crime Branch had received a reply from Google on the details it had sought about the email address from where the CBSE chairperson was sent a mail about the mathematics paper being leaked. A senior police officer refused to divulge further details.
CBSE warns of fake question papers
The Std XII Hindi paper being circulated on the social media was "fake", the CBSE said and urged the people not to spread rumours regarding the paper. "...a fake question paper of Class XII — Hindi (Elective) is being circulated on social media," the CBSE said in a press release.
