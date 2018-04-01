CBSE Paper Leak Case: Three held, nine minors detained in Jharkhand

All those questioned revealed that they got the papers from someone else



Students stage protests in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

In a new development to the CBSE paper leak case, Jharkhand police arrested three people and nine minors in Chatra, Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Variar said adding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe is still going on.

According to DNA, the three people arrested were from a coaching centre called 'Study Vision' which reportedly leaked the question papers. Charges have been filed against them under the relevant section of the IPC.



Prakash Javadekar

The three arrested from the coaching centre include a teacher and two directors of the academy, said Variar. Nine minors were also detained under the Juvenile Justice Act are Class X students and will be sent to juvenile correctional homes. The Delhi Police had earlier already questioned over 60 people in connection with the CBSE leak case, including the administrators of over 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked question papers were shared, as the investigators sought to trace the origin of the leak.

All those questioned revealed that they got the papers from someone else. There is nothing to indicate that money was charged for sharing these papers, an official privy to the probe said.