CBSE paper leak: Fresh plea moved in Supreme Court seeking CBI probe

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra has said that the plea would be taken up for a hearing next week

Representational Image

A social activist moves a fresh plea in the Supreme Court asking for a CBI probe into the CBSE paper leak case. The plea alleged that the re-examination was conducted to protect the "real culprits" in the Board.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra has said that the plea would be taken up for a hearing next week. Meanwhile, the CBSE conducted the re-examination of the economics paper of class 12 across the country on Wednesday. The petition sought to strike down the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) order to conduct the re-examination of the class 12 economics paper which was allegedly leaked last month.

The plea filed by a social activist Sanjoy Sachdev also sought to declare the results of the students who have already appeared in the test "in good faith and trust".

"Order an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation to take charge of all the cases of leakage from police of various states in order to the fix the criminal liability of the respondent no.1 to 4 (Centre, CBSE, Controller of examination of the Board and the Director of CBSE) and nexus involved," the plea said.

"This order (re-examination order) appears to have been issued in order to save the skin of real culprits within the central board of secondary education or their subordinates or affiliates," the plea added. The petition said that the re-examination order was bad in law and against the principles of the law of natural justice as it was taken without the students being heard. It said the order penalises the innocent and harmless students without a fault of theirs.

"No authority or the respondents ever gave any chance of hearing on the matter to lakhs of students from all over India," the plea said.

Sachdev, in his plea, said that the action of the respondents (Centre and CBSE) has put a black scar on the lives of innocent and harmless students majority of whom are minors in age throughout the country as being convicts in paper leakage, which is totally in contrast to the law of natural justice.

"If the majority of these minor students have not committed any offence or crime then why are they being treated like that and being forced to undergo re-examination," the plea said.

It also suggested that the affected students and their parents should have been given ample opportunity to appear before competent authorities in person and state truthfully in the matter, but that was not done.

Amid widespread outrage over the paper leak issue, the CBSE had on March 30 said that the re-examination of CBSE's Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25 i.e., today.

The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28, respectively, to probe the leak of the Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

Also Read: CBSE Agrees To Grant 2 Marks For Typo Error In Class 10th English Paper

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates