CBSE paper leak: Students hold protest in Kolkata

A number of students, who appeared for this year's CBSE class XII examinations, staged a protest in Kolkata on Sunday over question paper leak and re-tests and alleged that the board was jeopardising their careers. The students, numbering around 50 and wearing uniforms of their respective schools, congregated at a Garia locality in the southern part of the city to protest the leak of class 12 economics question paper and the board's decision of re-test.

The board has announced re-examination of the Class 12 economics paper on April 25, while the re-test for the Class 10 mathematics paper is likely to be conducted in July. The protesting students held placards and blamed the CBSE for "jeopardising" their preparations for other examinations. "We do not want the board to hold the economics examination again. Why should we have to suffer for something which we were not responsible for?" asked a student who participated in the protest.

A girl student said re-test means that the results would come out very late, which would affect their admission in colleges. "It will also affect our preparations for entrance tests to under-graduate courses in colleges and institutions across the country," she said.

