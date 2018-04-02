CBSE paper leak: Two teachers, coaching unit tutor held for paper leaks

The accused have been identified as Rishabh, 29 and Rohit, 26, both teachers at a private school, and Tauqeer, 26, a tutor at a private coaching centre



Three people, including two teachers of a private school at Bawana, were arrested by the crime branch for their suspected roles in leakage of the Std XII CBSE economics paper, the police said. The accused have been identified as Rishabh, 29 and Rohit, 26, both teachers at a private school, and Tauqeer, 26, a tutor at a private coaching centre.

On the days of the examination, Tauqeer used to circulate leaked question papers about an hour before their start among his tuition students, who would further circulate them among friends. He used to get the leaked papers on WhatsApp from Rishabh, who is a Physics teacher and Rohit, who is a maths teacher.

Leaked Std X Sanskrit paper ‘fake’

In the wake of the recent CBSE paper leaks row, the board issued a notification, presaging students against the circulation of a fake Std X Sanskrit question paper that is doing the rounds on social media.

