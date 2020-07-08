CBSE reduces syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30% for academic year 2020-21

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rationalised the syllabus by up to 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load of students amid the COVID-19 crises, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Tuesday.

The curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements, “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of classes 9 to 12,” tweeted Nishank

The HRD minister said that he had invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of the syllabus and he received more than 1.5K suggestions.

“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts,” he added.

The Union minister said the changes made in the syllabi have been finalised by the respective course committees with the approval of the curriculum committee and the Governing Body of the Board.

“The heads of schools and teachers have been advised by the board to ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for internal assessment and year-end board examination,” a senior official of the HRD ministry said.

“Alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum using different strategies shall also be part of the teaching pedagogy in the affiliated schools,” the senior official added.

According to NDTV, key chapters like Democratic Rights, Food Security in India, Federalism, Citizenship, and Secularism have been dropped from school courses. CBSE has revised Economics and Political Science courses for classes 9 to 12.

According to the report, from ‘Local Government’ chapter only two units - 'Why do we need Local Governments?' and 'Growth of Local Government in India' - have been deleted.

The report further states that from the Political Science syllabus for Class 12, CBSE has entirely removed "Security in the Contemporary World", "Environment and Natural Resources", "Social and New Social Movements in India", and "Regional Aspirations".

Also, "India's Relations with its Neighbours: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar" has been deleted from the chapter on India's Foreign Policy.

For class 10 students, chapters on "Democracy and Diversity", "Caste, Religion and Gender", and "Challenges to Democracy" have been removed.

For classes 1 to 8, the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has already notified an alternative calendar and learning outcomes.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

(With inputs from PTI)

