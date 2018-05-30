CBSE results: Mumbai schools record good results, several students score 90 percent and above

Cent per cent scores At DPS School in Nerul, 154 students scored above 90 percent while 84 students have scored above 95 percent. Principal of the school, J Mohanty, said, "From a total of 233 students, 223 have scored distinction and above, which is a great success." At Rajhans school, 40 students scored above 90 percent. "While the topper of the school is at 98 percent, several students have scored cent percent scores in Sanskrit and science," said Dipshikha Shrivastva, principal, Rajhans school.

No shortcuts What do the students feel? Nivid Sablok, student of Rajhans school, who scored 98 percent, said, "Studying was rather difficult, but considering the huge syllabus, doing it regularly from the beginning of the academic year became imperative." Karrisa Khonglam, from Ryan International School, who scored 98.8 per cent, said, "The competition is increasing, so there was no way of taking a shortcut."

According to city schools, considering it was a full syllabus examination this year, students have performed very well. "In my school, more than 90 students have scored above 90 percent and all students have scored above 70 percent," said Anjali Bowen, principal, Ryan International School, Kandivli.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared its results for the class X exams. While nobody from Mumbai made it to the list of national toppers, city schools did record very good results, with several students scoring 90 to 95 percent.

Winners across the board

Rashi Shah

Somaiya school

99 per cent

Rashi was expecting a

good result, but her final score came as a total surprise. At a time when coaching institutes are mandatory for students, Rashi has managed to succeed completely on the basis of self-study and help from her school. She has never attended any coaching classes. "In fact, that's what I want to tell everyone - the best preparation is self-study." An anthropology enthusiast, Rashi wants to join the arts stream.

Akhilesh Narayan

DPS Nerul

99 per cent

Akhilesh was stunned after seeing his result. "I did not study enough to get 99 per cent. While my friends studied for nearly 12 hours a day, I, on the other hand, continued with my football tournaments. Most of my preparation happened in the last couple of months before the exam," said Akhilesh. Aspiring to join IIT, Akhilesh will begin preparation for JEE, "But not by sacrificing what I really enjoy. After all that is helping me study effectively."

Bhavya Shah

Gopi Birla Memorial

93.4 per cent

A rare condition in his retina made Bhavya's eyesight gradually weaker, making him completely visually challenged. "The most important part was to accept and adapt to the new life, and then it was a seamless transition through every challenge," said Bhavya, who appeared for a few papers of CBSE on the computer and gave others with the help of a writer. He aspires to become a computer engineer and has already begun preparing for JEE.

Yash Sumit Ranjit

Rajhans Vidyalaya

70.4 per cent

Yash suffers from Crigler-Najjar Type 1, a rare inherited disorder. A liver transplant in 2015 has left him with extremely low immunity. So much so that he could not study for more than three hours at a stretch or attend regular lectures. "I ensured I studied properly and with dedication in those three hours," said a jubilant Yash. "I feel proud of him and his dedication to study. For a majority of the days, he had to miss his school, but he still pulled it off quite well," said Yash's mother Rekha.

Varun Manoj Kumar

DPS, Nerul

84 per cent

For Varun Manoj Kumar, who is visually challenged since birth, technology proved to be a big boon in preparing for the exams. "The books that my counterparts read, I listened to carefully," he said. Varun, who is interested in information technology, wishes to pursue science. "We are very proud of him," said Savita, his mother.

Anushka Sen

Ryan Int'l, Kandivli

80 per cent

Throughout the academic year, Anushka Sen was busy chasing her passion -­ acting. "My professional commitments required me to travel frequently. Time management and focus helped me the most," said Anushka, who has played lead roles in serials such as Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Baal Veer.

