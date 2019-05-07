CBSE Std X results: Three from Mumbai among top 100

national

Students at R N Podar School celebrate after CBSE declares Std X results

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) declared the Std X results on Monday and three city students were ranked among the 100 toppers across the nation. The overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.10 – an increase of 4.40 per cent from last year – with 16,64,428 out of the 1761078 candidates passing the examination.

Adree Das of New Horizon Scholars School, Thane, Deepsna Panda of Apeejay School in Nerul and Dhatri Mehta of Reliance Foundation School in Thane ranked 40th, 91st and 92nd, respectively. Each candidate, in their victory message, said extra-curricular activities are also essential to keep you calm and focused. All three have scored 99.4 per cent - 497/500 marks.

A total of 20 students from Maharashtra scored in the bracket of 495 to 497 marks. Vanshika Lohana from new Horizon Public School followed the toppers closely to score 496/500 marks.

The Chennai region, which includes Maharashtra, has recorded a passing percentage of 99 and ranks second, followed by Trivandrum region which has recorded passing percentage of 99.85.

While the transgender candidates recorded highest passing percentage of 94.74, girls outshone boys this year too. The passing percentages of girls and boys were 92.45 and 90.14, respectively.

Among the students who excelled in their respective fields was child artist, Ashnoor Kaur who scored 92.60 percent. Kaur, who plays Mini Khurana on TV serial Patiala Babes, said, "I always wanted to score above 90% and today my dream is fulfilled. It is due to my hard and constant support from my school that I am at this position today. My school has always given my continuous support to continue with my career as a child artist. Whenever I needed any help my teachers were there to help me solve my doubts," said Ashnoor, student of Ryan International school.

Mamta Nayak of Rajhans Vidyalaya in Andheri, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy since birth, fought all odds to score 90.4 percent. "The condition that Mamta has since birth has affected her speech and physical movement. She requires support while walking. The school has been very supportive and since it is close-by I could be there anytime there was need," said Rupali, her mother.

