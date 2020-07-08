CBSE syllabus reduced by 30 per cent, Twitterati reactions a mixed bag

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalised by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21. The Human Resource Development ministry has said during the announcement that the curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.

Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @cbseindia29 @mygovindia — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020

Among the chapters dropped after the rationalisation exercise are lessons on democracy and diversity, demonetisation, nationalism, secularism, India's relations with its neighbours and growth of local governments in India. After the announcement was made, Twitter users have posted all kinds of reactions with some posting memes on the development.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted:

Some were happy that 30 per cent of their course load has been removed.

*CBSE has reduced the syllabus by 30 %*#CBSE #CBSEBoardExams2020 #cbsesyllabus

Cbse to students right now : pic.twitter.com/p48z7cn2rJ — P A R T H (@iamparthrao) July 7, 2020

Some were disappointed with the removal of some key lessons of the constitution.

This really needs attention. #CBSE has deleted some of most important chapters from the political science section. The younger generation really need to learn these morals. #CbseSyllabusRedused #cbsesyllabus@DrRPNishank — Shivendu Mishra (@ShivenduMishra7) July 8, 2020

I genuinely don't know how I feel about the new announcement on syllabus reduction for class 10-12th in India. Mixed emotions definitely #cbsesyllabus #icse #EducationInCovid — Aditi Malik (@AditiMa95862133) July 7, 2020

A section of users also posted about why such reforms were not introduced earlier

When you had done the deleted CBSE Chapters#cbsesyllabus #CBSENews pic.twitter.com/vKkDVoI38e — Madhav vella Katyal (@Katyal_madhav) July 7, 2020

#CBSE #cbsesyllabus

CBSE Reduces Syllabus by 30%

*We, who just gave 10th Exams* pic.twitter.com/MPySJgmH8E — Madhav vella Katyal (@Katyal_madhav) July 7, 2020

According to the updated CBSE curriculum, among the chapters deleted from class 10 syllabus are democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement, challenges to democracy.

For class 11, the deleted portions included chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, secularism, growth of local governments in India.

Similarly, class 12 students will not have to study chapters on India's relations with its neighbours, changing nature of India's economic development, social movements in India, and demonetisation.

Schools, colleges, and universities across the country have been closed since March when the central government announced a nationwide lockdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news