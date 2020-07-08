Search

CBSE syllabus reduced by 30 per cent, Twitterati reactions a mixed bag

Updated: Jul 08, 2020, 16:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Picture/Madhav Katyal-Twitter
Picture/Madhav Katyal-Twitter

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalised by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21. The Human Resource Development ministry has said during the announcement that the curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.

Among the chapters dropped after the rationalisation exercise are lessons on democracy and diversity, demonetisation, nationalism, secularism, India's relations with its neighbours and growth of local governments in India. After the announcement was made, Twitter users have posted all kinds of reactions with some posting memes on the development.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted:

Some were happy that 30 per cent of their course load has been removed.

Some were disappointed with the removal of some key lessons of the constitution.

A section of users also posted about why such reforms were not introduced earlier

According to the updated CBSE curriculum, among the chapters deleted from class 10 syllabus are democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement, challenges to democracy.

For class 11, the deleted portions included chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, secularism, growth of local governments in India.

Similarly, class 12 students will not have to study chapters on India's relations with its neighbours, changing nature of India's economic development, social movements in India, and demonetisation.

Schools, colleges, and universities across the country have been closed since March when the central government announced a nationwide lockdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

(With inputs from PTI)

