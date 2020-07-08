CBSE syllabus reduced by 30 per cent, Twitterati reactions a mixed bag
The Human Resource Development ministry has said during the announcement that the curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.
Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalised by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21. The Human Resource Development ministry has said during the announcement that the curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.
Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @cbseindia29 @mygovindia— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020
Among the chapters dropped after the rationalisation exercise are lessons on democracy and diversity, demonetisation, nationalism, secularism, India's relations with its neighbours and growth of local governments in India. After the announcement was made, Twitter users have posted all kinds of reactions with some posting memes on the development.
Here's how the Twitterati reacted:
Some were happy that 30 per cent of their course load has been removed.
*cbse reduces syllabus by 30%*— subhadeepta sahoo (@subhadeeptasaho) July 7, 2020
Students be like : #CBSE #cbsesyllabus pic.twitter.com/P6DMCgXSGy
CBSE I LOVE YOUâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ#CBSENews #cbsesyllabus #maths pic.twitter.com/OnilP9bzea
#CBSE#cbsesyllabus #lockdownextension#cancelfinalyearexam— Sayam Soni (@Sayamsoni25) July 7, 2020
*cbse cancells exams.
*cbse reduces syllabus.
Le backbenchers to toppers: pic.twitter.com/D5r1wUzq9h
#CBSE #CbseSyllabusRedused #cbsesyllabus— Azka Siddiqui (@SiddiquiAzka555) July 8, 2020
*CBSE reduces syllabus of classes 9th,10th,11th and 12th*
Meanwhile students:- pic.twitter.com/254HT1K5ss
*CBSE reduced syllabus by 30%*— Confettis&love (@Dishi52830593) July 8, 2020
Meanwhile toppers:#cbsesyllabus pic.twitter.com/LKzgJOQppa
*CBSE has reduced the syllabus by 30 %*#CBSE #CBSEBoardExams2020 #cbsesyllabus— P A R T H (@iamparthrao) July 7, 2020
Cbse to students right now : pic.twitter.com/p48z7cn2rJ
10th 12th students right now-#cbsesyllabus #CBSENews pic.twitter.com/Ni3OPB1tpb— Madhav vella Katyal (@Katyal_madhav) July 7, 2020
Me after seeing syllabus is reduced pic.twitter.com/XuqwiGiFI2
Some were disappointed with the removal of some key lessons of the constitution.
Commerce syllabus after 30% reduction#cbsesyllabus pic.twitter.com/ub3PGsPjdB— dopindar69 (@dopindar69) July 7, 2020
This really needs attention. #CBSE has deleted some of most important chapters from the political science section. The younger generation really need to learn these morals. #CbseSyllabusRedused #cbsesyllabus@DrRPNishank— Shivendu Mishra (@ShivenduMishra7) July 8, 2020
I genuinely don't know how I feel about the new announcement on syllabus reduction for class 10-12th in India. Mixed emotions definitely #cbsesyllabus #icse #EducationInCovid— Aditi Malik (@AditiMa95862133) July 7, 2020
Deleted CBSE Syllabus be like-#cbsesyllabus #CBSENews pic.twitter.com/RiqPvLJ58R— Madhav vella Katyal (@Katyal_madhav) July 7, 2020
A section of users also posted about why such reforms were not introduced earlier
When you had done the deleted CBSE Chapters#cbsesyllabus #CBSENews pic.twitter.com/vKkDVoI38e— Madhav vella Katyal (@Katyal_madhav) July 7, 2020
#CBSE #cbsesyllabus— Madhav vella Katyal (@Katyal_madhav) July 7, 2020
CBSE Reduces Syllabus by 30%
*We, who just gave 10th Exams* pic.twitter.com/MPySJgmH8E
#cbse reduce 30% syllabus for this year batch— Ashish Shrivastava (@AshishS29089263) July 7, 2020
Le Me and my bois.....#CBSE #cbsesyllabus #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/XOsmeSHnow
According to the updated CBSE curriculum, among the chapters deleted from class 10 syllabus are democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement, challenges to democracy.
For class 11, the deleted portions included chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, secularism, growth of local governments in India.
Similarly, class 12 students will not have to study chapters on India's relations with its neighbours, changing nature of India's economic development, social movements in India, and demonetisation.
Schools, colleges, and universities across the country have been closed since March when the central government announced a nationwide lockdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
(With inputs from PTI)
