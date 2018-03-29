CBSE to re-conduct Maths, Economics papers after leak

Move comes after a handwritten note with the same questions as the CBSE papers was found circulating on social media days before the examinations



Students appearing for CBSE's Class XII Biology paper appear to be in a light mood after exiting an examination centre in Chennai. Pic/PTI

The CBSE on Wednesday said it will re-conduct examinations for the Maths and Economics papers for Class X and Class XII respectively, following the leak of question papers, even as a Delhi police probe is underway.

"The CBSE has decided to re-conduct the examination to uphold the sanctity of board examinations and in the interest of fairness to the students," said a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) statement. The new dates for the examinations and other details will be posted on the CBSE website within a week. The CBSE held the exam for the Class XII Economics paper on Monday and the Class X Maths paper on Wednesday.

The board move comes after a handwritten note with the same questions as the CBSE question papers was found circulating on a social media message application days before the exams in these papers were conducted. Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar admitted to the leak and said a special team of the Delhi Police is investigating the case. He said a gang is responsible for the paper leak and assured of a better mechanism to prevent more leaks from Monday onwards.

"The CBSE will issue the new dates for re-examination very soon. We are devising a new system from Monday which will be leak-proof," Javadekar told reporters.