CCI Prezmen pocket Kekoo Nicholson Billiards title

The Cricket Club of India Prezmen got the better of MCF Tough Men to emerge champions in the CCI Kekoo Nicholson BSAM Billiards League recently



The victorious CCI Prezmen team with Meher Nicholson (third from right), wife of late Kekoo Nicholson at the CCI recently

The Cricket Club of India Prezmen got the better of MCF Tough Men to emerge champions in the CCI Kekoo Nicholson BSAM Billiards League recently.

The CCI outfit, with a combined team handicap of 55 points, plus the minus five handicap of the MCF (Mandpeshwar Civic Federation) team, enjoyed a head start of a 60 points advantage and did not let the advantage slip as they cantered to a 600-332 victory in the race to 600 points in the final played over three frames at the CCI Wilson Jones Billiards Room.

The CCI Prezmen got a cash award of R60,000, while the MCF outfit were awarded R30,000. Both the losing semi-finalists, ECC Elfies Thunderbolts and PCL Beach Boys received a cash prize of Rs 15,000 each while losing quarter-finalists Catholic Decapitare, CCI Nicholson's Boys, JVPG Jugglers and PG Centrics won Rs 7,500 each.

Final Result

CCI 'Prezmen' (handicap 55) beat MCF 'Tough Men' (handicap -5) 600-332 (Hasan Badami bt Chandu Kansodaria (+10) 200-114, Sparsh Pherwani (+20) lost Rohan Jambusaria (-60) 145-200, Nishant Dossa (+35) bt Mehul Sutaria (+45) 109-18)

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever