CCI slash ticket prices for India vs West Indies fourth ODI

cricket

Brabourne Stadium

The Brabourne Stadium is all set to host its first one-day international since the 2006 Champions Trophy final when India take on the West Indies in the fourth ODI today. Brabourne was awarded the match a couple of weeks ago after the Mumbai Cricket Association's administrative issues forced the BCCI to shift the game from Wankhede Stadium.

Though the Cricket Club of India, who own Brabourne Stadium, managed to get the venue ready in quick time, the high ticket prices resulted in sluggish sale. This forced the CCI authorities to change their pricing strategy. Yesterday, they decided to sell East Stand tickets for Rs 800 each. The move did wonders and the tickets were sold in a flash. When the online sale of tickets started on October 23, only some East Stand tickets were priced at Rs 800. The rest ranged from Rs 3000 to Rs 5000.

On the eve of the match, the online portal selling tickets slashed prices by Rs 500 and Rs 1000 for tickets priced at Rs 3000 and Rs 5000 respectively. At the time of going to press, only the East Stand is fully sold. There were only a few takers for the West Stand (R2000) and North Stand (Rs 3000). However, CCI authorities were confident of the demand for tickets increasing after prices were reduced.

