CCTV cameras at Arvind Kejriwal's house lag by 40 minutes, says forensic report

Arvind Kejriwal

The time displayed on the CCTV cameras at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on the night of the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was nearly 40 minutes behind the actual time, a forensic report confirmed, ahead of the filing of the chargesheet in the case. A senior police officer privy to the probe said the forensic report was received earlier this week.

The report does not mention whether the cameras were tampered with or the clock was altered around the time when AAP MLAs allegedly attacked Prakash or it was set like this. On February 23, a police team examined the CCTV system installed at Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk connected to the system for investigation.

Fourteen of the CCTV cameras were running while seven did not function. It was found that there was a time lag of 40.43 minutes with respect to the time of the alleged attack, the police had said and now the forensic report has confirmed. The Delhi Police is expected to file a chargesheet in the case soon. “We are at an advanced stage of investigation and the chargesheet is being prepared,” the officer said without elaborating.

Feb 19

Day AAP MLAs attacked CS Anshu Prakash



Feb 23

Day the Delhi police team examined the CCTV cameras