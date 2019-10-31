Mumbai Crime: CCTV DVR stolen from Kapol bank branch

This photo has been used for representational purposes only

Unidentified burglars stole the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras from the closed Malad West branch of the Kapol Cooperative Bank, police said on Wednesday. The branch has been shut for the last two years after the RBI dissolved the board of the bank on alleged charges of impropriety.

A police officer said the burglary came to light on Wednesday morning when security guards reported to duty. "We suspect the incident occurred in the early hours on Wednesday," he said. Senior Malad police station inspector George Fernandez said the Malad West branch has been shut for a long time.

"We are told that burglars walked away with the DVR of CCTV cameras. We don't know yet if anything else is also stolen. Many important documents related to bank transactions were kept inside the branch office which we found scattered," he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC for house-breaking and theft. The bank's board was dissolved by the RBI in 2014 and an administrator appointed following alleged instances of corruption and nepotism. Account-holders are allowed only one withdrawal of '3,000 in six months since April 2017.

The crisis

The RBI had dissolved the Kopal Co-operative Bank's board in 2014 and appointed an administrator following alleged instances of corruption and nepotism. The regulator had barred depositors from withdrawing more than '3,000 from their accounts.

