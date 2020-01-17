CD Leganes vs Getafe CF: South Madrid derby with survival on the line

The first match of 2020 at Leganes' Butarque stadium is a huge one, the game the fans look forward to the most. Leganes will host local neighbours Getafe, with the Europa League hopefuls making the five-kilometre trip across southern Madrid to play a derby fixture with huge consequences.

With Leganes second-bottom and fighting for their LaLiga Santander status and Getafe in chasing European qualification in seventh place, there is so much at stake for these two teams.

Who’s in better form?

Leganés may be second bottom but they’re in good form and have massively improved under new coach Javier Aguirre. Former Mexico national team manager Aguirre has won four, drawn three and lost just two of his nine matches in charge, with the defeats coming to LaLiga giants like Barcelona and Sevilla.

Los Pepineros are a team with momentum and they’ve been especially strong at home recently, winning their past two LaLiga Santander fixtures in front of their home fans: a 3-2 win over RC Celta and a 2-0 victory over RCD Espanyol.

Getafe, on the other hand, are higher in the table but come into this derby a little shaken. They’ve lost three matches in a row, losing their final league game of 2019, their first of 2020 and then suffering a shock Copa del Rey elimination last weekend at the hands of third-tier side Badalona (2-0).

Who are the players to watch?

Martin Braithwaite has been the man leading the push for survival for Leganes under Aguirre. He has scored in each of his past three league matches, while he also netted a brace in the 4-0 cup win at Real Murcia last weekend. Thankfully for Lega fans, the Danish forward is forging a strong strike partnership alongside Youssef En-Nesyri in attack.

Over at Getafe, centre-back Djene Dakonam is once again having an excellent season as he marshals the defence for Jose Bordalas side. In addition to his strong performances, Getafe have benefitted from the goals of Ángel Rodríguez, the energy of Marc Cucurella and the versatility of Allan Nyom, who was playing at Leganés last season and who’ll be making his first trip back.

Why does this derby matter so much?

This is the game of the season for fans of these two teams. The derby was a classical big game in the south of Madrid for lower divisions and now imported to the top division. And it matters so much because of the proximity of the two neighbourhoods -literally one next to the other-, and because so many of the supporters of the two teams work together, go to school together… the morning bragging rights really are important in this rivalry!

The game also matters so much because of what’s on the line for the two teams. Leganes really need to win to help their survival cause and they’d also love to witness a first-ever home top-flight victory over Getafe. They’ve defeated Getafe away from home in La Liga Santander before but have never beaten the Azulones at their Butarque stadium in the top tier. All Lega fans agree that Friday night would be a good time to start.

Watch CD Leganes vs Getafe CF live on 18th January 2020 at 1:30 AM on Facebook Watch

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates