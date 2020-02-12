CDS Bipin Rawat: Indian armed forces at cusp of transformation

New Delhi: India's armed forces are at the cusp of transformation, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday, noting that proxy war and cross-border terrorism remained the key security challenges facing India.

Gen Rawat also rejected criticism that the armed forces are suppressing the rights of the people in Jammu and Kashmir and said required steps are being taken keeping in view ground realities and the threats of terrorism in the union territory.

Asked about his controversial comments that India has deradicalisation camps, he said what he meant was a classification of people based on their views and the impact of relentless efforts to deradicalise young people.

"When I said camps -- I meant groups of people. The classification of people based on their views and the impact of relentless efforts to deradicalise young people. The word camp got misunderstood," he said during an interactive session at a conclave organised by Times Now news channel.

In an address at the Raisina Dialogue last month, Gen Rawat said deradicalisation camps are operating in the country as it is necessary to isolate people who are completely radicalised.

