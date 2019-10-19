Donald Trump: Ceasefire deal is the right thing Turkey did

Turkey-backed Syrian National Army fighters drive in Sanliurfa, as they head for Akcakale border town to reach Tal Abyad. Pic/AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump hailed an agreement with Turkey over a five-day ceasefire, which halted Ankara's offensive in northern Syria against the Kurdish militia in the region, which was launched last week.

"This was a great thing for everybody. Turkey is ... I really appreciate what they've done, they did the right thing and I have great respect for the president," Trump told the media in Dallas, Texas on Friday ahead of a campaign rally.

Trump's remarks came shortly after Vice President Mike Pence announced that the US and Turkey had reached an agreement on the five-day truce and the establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria.

"Turkey's military operation will pause for 120 hours," Pence said at a press conference in Ankara following a closed-door meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to Pence, the Kurdish militia known as the People's Protection Units (YPG) has started to withdraw from the planned safe zone, which will have a depth of 32 km.

"Turkey will end the operation in northern Syria only after the YPG and PKK terrorists leave the area," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also told the media on Thursday in Ankara.

3 lakh

No. of Syrians displaced in Turkish assault

Military offensive must stop: Italy

Turkey's military offensive in Syria is unacceptable and must be halted, Italy's Premier Giuseppe Conte told Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Conte made the remarks during a phone call with Erdogan, which was "tense at times," sources said.

