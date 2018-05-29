CEAT Awards 2018: Here's the complete list of winners

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rashid Khan were honoured at the CEAT cricket awards for their performances



All the winners of CEAT Awards. Pic/Twitter

CEAT Awards 2018 event saw Indian captain Virat Kohli being named the International Cricketer of the year award. Virat Kohli was not present to take his award and his award was taken by Rohit Sharma. CEAT Awards takes into account performance of Test cricket, ODI cricket and T20 cricket over a period of 12 months and awards are given on basis of that. The event had the presence of Dileep Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Graeme Smith, Tom Moody.

Here’s the complete list of winners:



Virat Kohli

International Cricketer of the year- Virat Kohli: Indian skipper Virat Kohli again had an outstanding year across formats and also had the added responsibility of leading the team as well. Over the last 4-5 years, Kohli’s game has gone to another level and the big test for Indian captain will come against England in the five-match Test series.



Shikhar Dhawan

International Batsman of the Year-Shikhar Dhawan: Indian swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged International Batsman of the Year for his consistent performance in international cricket.



Trent Boult

International Bowler of the Year-Trent Boult: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was declared International Bowler of the Year for his consistent performance for Black Caps across the voting period. Trent Boult in recent times has become the go-to man for New Zealand and captain Kane Williamson because of his ability to strike at crucial junctures.



Rashid Khan receiving his award from Tom Moody. Pic/Twitter

T20 Bowler of the Year-Rashid Khan: Afghanistan's teenage sensation Rashid Khan bagged the T20 Bowler of the year award. Rashid Khan had a magnificent T20 2018 for Hyderabad and picked up 21 wickets in 17 matches. Rashid Khan has been a force to reckon with in various T20 Leagues around the world and knows his role inside out.



Colin Munro

T20 Batsman of the Year - Colin Munro: New Zealand's players generally don’t like to be in limelight, but destructive cricketer Colin Munro won the T20 Batsman of the Year award. Colin Munro had a disappointing T20 2018 for Delhi, but for Black Caps, Munro has been a match winner and once he passes the initial phase, he is very hard to stop.



Harmanpreet Kaur



Outstanding Innings of the Year - Harmanpreet Kaur: Indian women's cricket has come a long way and a lot of credit goes to Indian women cricketers, who have over the years have been given step-motherly treatment and been neglected. Harmanpreet Kaur is fearless and plays her cricket on own terms. Harmanpreet Kaur won this award for her breathtaking innings of 171 not out against Australia in the semi-finals of World Cup, 2017.



Mayank Agarwal receiving his award from Dileep Vengsarkar. Pic/Twitter

Domestic Player of the Year - Mayank Agarwal: Karnataka has a rich history of producing great batsmen (Rahul Dravid, Gundappa Viswanath) and the award for the Domestic Player of the year went to Mayank Agarwal. The 27-year-old batsman was the leading run-scorer in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy, finishing the tournament with 1,160 runs. Mayank Agarwal overall scored 2,141 runs across all formats, the highest total by any batsman in an Indian domestic season.



Shubman Gill receiving his award from Graeme Smith. Pic/Twitter



Under-19 Player of the Year - Shubman Gill: India’s hero at the under-19 World Cup in New Zealand Shubman Gill deservedly won the Under-19 Player of the year. Shubman Gill comes across as a versatile player and despite being so young; there is a sense of calmness and authority about this player from Punjab.



Chris Gayle. Pic/Twitter

Popular Choice Award - Chris Gayle: Universe Boss Chris Gayle might be getting on with the age, but is a highly popular and entertaining cricketer. Chris Gayle likes to have fun on and off the field and knows how to party. Chris Gayle quite predictability won the Popular choice award.



Farokh Engineer. Pic/Twitter



Lifetime Achievement Award - Farokh Engineer: India’s first superstar cricketer Farokh Engineer quite rightfully was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Farokh Engineer played at a time when cricket was not a mainstream sport in India but played his cricket with flair and swagger. Farokh Engineer played 46 Test matches for India and scored 2,611 runs, hitting two hundreds. Farokh Engineer served Indian cricket with distinction and always played with a smile on his face.

