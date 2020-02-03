Ceiling in SRA building crashes on 4 of a family

Four members of a family residing on the seventh floor of an SRA building at Cama Park in Gaon-Devi, Dongri area, sustained injuries when a ceiling slab came crashing on them around 11.30 am on Sunday. The four, including a four-year-old boy, were rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital. The building — Vishal housing society — is barely five years old.

According to the family, the incident took place when their 25-year-old daughter, Feroza Kalesha, and her son had come to visit them for the weekend. "She and her son, Arjan, had just come to visit us and got injured in the incident. All of this happened due to the negligence of the authorities," said her maternal uncle, Habib Sayed.

Former corporator of the area and Congress leader, Mohsin Haider, said, "The way the building has been constructed is problematic, as there is heavy seepage throughout and many apartments are facing the problem. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority doesn't pay heed to the concerns of slum dwellers. The residents moved here in 2015 and the slabs have already started collapsing. The voice of the common man should be heard."

2015

Year the building was constructed

