Celebirdy watch

If you're tired of the regular webinars and Zoom calls, here's a live session to mix things up. EsselWorld Bird Park will host an Instagram live session with the exotic birds that are housed there. During the interaction, bird handlers will take the participants on a walkthrough of the park which boasts of more than 500 avian species, and share Kick's story. Celebrity veterinarian Dr Rina Dev, who has been attached with the bird park since its inception, will also join the live chat.

On July 14 at 4 pm

Log on to www.celebirdylive.com to register

