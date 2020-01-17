Celebrate failure

Attend

At Fuckup Nights, listen to the stories of failure and let them inspire you. The line-up includes screenwriter Jackie Thakker.

On January 17, 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm

At Vorq Space 3.0, Bharat House, 104, Mumbai Sanchar Marg, Kala Ghoda.

Call 9819825755

Log on to allevents.in

Cost Rs 600

