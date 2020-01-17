Search

Celebrate failure

Updated: Jan 17, 2020, 09:12 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

The line-up includes screenwriter Jackie Thakker

.
.

Attend

At Fuckup Nights, listen to the stories of failure and let them inspire you. The line-up includes screenwriter Jackie Thakker.

On January 17, 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm
At Vorq Space 3.0, Bharat House, 104, Mumbai Sanchar Marg, Kala Ghoda.
Call 9819825755
Log on to allevents.in
Cost Rs 600

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK