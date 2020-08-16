Celebrate freedom at home

Find hope in the time of distress



Rujuta Date and Saanchi Saxena

Participate in a show-and-tell on hope, brought to you by Academic-ish and Bibliotherapy to mark the first Independence Day during the pandemic. You need to bring a piece of fiction, music, art, film or anecdote, anything that reminds you of the power of hope.

When: August 16, 7-9 PM

Where: Zoom

Contact: @academicishweekly, Instagram

Free

Relive stories about Partition



Pic/Alisha Vasudev

Grab your tea and settle down for a session by Ragini Kashyap who will be speaking to a survivor of the Partition, Swadesh Kashyap. Swadesh will revisit the events, both traumatic and painful, which followed India's Independence from the British rule.

When: August 16, 8-9 PM

Where: Facebook, Third Culture Cooks

Contact: hello@thirdculturecooks.com

Free

Rofl with the comedians



Anish Goregaonkar

Listen to stand-up comedians, Jeet Mody, Anish Goregaonkar and Aditya Natrajan give their comical take on life as we know it today from the vantage points of three, different age groups. In India Represent, they will touch upon topics like society, education, Bollywood, cricket, politics and everything in between.

When: August 16, 8 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: R49

Contact: @modyjeet, Instagram

Listen to stories about Bapuji

Get enthralled as you watch storyteller Vikram Sridhar talk about the lives of the lesser-known people Gandhiji interacted with. These transformative encounters made him the Mahatma.

When: August 16, 7 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 230

Call: 89714 92903

Enjoy a scrumptious meal

Order in from an Independence Day brunch menu curated by JW Marriott. The menu offers culinary specials from seven regions across India. You can choose from bharwan aloo bukhara kebab, Mumbai pav bhaji, Calicut chicken biryani and more.

When: August 16, 11 AM to 8 PM

Price: Rs 4,299 (brunch for two, exclusive of taxes)

Call: 9004616506

Attend a cultural festival

Witness the celebration of art at the Lafz Mahotsav, a four-day Indian cultural festival. One can expect poetry, comedy, acting, storytelling and singing open mics. There will be quizzes, workshops, musical performances and more. Piyush Mishra is the chief guest.

When: August 16-18, 12 PM onwards

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 50 onwards

Contact: 7591836583

Buy designer clothes

Shop from Payal Singhal, a designer label, and save money while you are at it. Use the promo code 'TAKE15WITHPS' for a 15 per cent discount. Splurge on everything, from clothes and accessories to masks and gifts.

When: Till August 24

Where: https://www.payalsinghal.com/

Price: Rs 675 onwards

Eat a healthy snac

Call for a box of protein bars from And Nothing Else. These bars are 100 per cent natural and come in different flavours such as coffee and cranberry. You will get a discount of 20 per cent if you use the promo code FREEDOM.

When: August 16

Where: https://andnothingelse.in/

Price: Rs 600 (for a box of six bars)

Learn from Salim Merchant

Head to Jagruti, a virtual masterclass and mini-concert. The interactive session with renowned composer and singer Salim Merchant, is being organised by the Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society to celebrate and promote Indian culture.

When: August 16, 7 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 249

Contact: Facebook, @PCMSOfficial

