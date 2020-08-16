Celebrate freedom at home
Drive away your lockdown blues with our Independence Day weekend guide to shop, feast and relax online
Find hope in the time of distress
Rujuta Date and Saanchi Saxena
Participate in a show-and-tell on hope, brought to you by Academic-ish and Bibliotherapy to mark the first Independence Day during the pandemic. You need to bring a piece of fiction, music, art, film or anecdote, anything that reminds you of the power of hope.
When: August 16, 7-9 PM
Where: Zoom
Contact: @academicishweekly, Instagram
Free
Relive stories about Partition
Pic/Alisha Vasudev
Grab your tea and settle down for a session by Ragini Kashyap who will be speaking to a survivor of the Partition, Swadesh Kashyap. Swadesh will revisit the events, both traumatic and painful, which followed India's Independence from the British rule.
When: August 16, 8-9 PM
Where: Facebook, Third Culture Cooks
Contact: hello@thirdculturecooks.com
Free
Rofl with the comedians
Anish Goregaonkar
Listen to stand-up comedians, Jeet Mody, Anish Goregaonkar and Aditya Natrajan give their comical take on life as we know it today from the vantage points of three, different age groups. In India Represent, they will touch upon topics like society, education, Bollywood, cricket, politics and everything in between.
When: August 16, 8 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: R49
Contact: @modyjeet, Instagram
Listen to stories about Bapuji
Get enthralled as you watch storyteller Vikram Sridhar talk about the lives of the lesser-known people Gandhiji interacted with. These transformative encounters made him the Mahatma.
When: August 16, 7 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 230
Call: 89714 92903
Enjoy a scrumptious meal
Order in from an Independence Day brunch menu curated by JW Marriott. The menu offers culinary specials from seven regions across India. You can choose from bharwan aloo bukhara kebab, Mumbai pav bhaji, Calicut chicken biryani and more.
When: August 16, 11 AM to 8 PM
Price: Rs 4,299 (brunch for two, exclusive of taxes)
Call: 9004616506
Attend a cultural festival
Witness the celebration of art at the Lafz Mahotsav, a four-day Indian cultural festival. One can expect poetry, comedy, acting, storytelling and singing open mics. There will be quizzes, workshops, musical performances and more. Piyush Mishra is the chief guest.
When: August 16-18, 12 PM onwards
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 50 onwards
Contact: 7591836583
Buy designer clothes
Shop from Payal Singhal, a designer label, and save money while you are at it. Use the promo code 'TAKE15WITHPS' for a 15 per cent discount. Splurge on everything, from clothes and accessories to masks and gifts.
When: Till August 24
Where: https://www.payalsinghal.com/
Price: Rs 675 onwards
Eat a healthy snac
Call for a box of protein bars from And Nothing Else. These bars are 100 per cent natural and come in different flavours such as coffee and cranberry. You will get a discount of 20 per cent if you use the promo code FREEDOM.
When: August 16
Where: https://andnothingelse.in/
Price: Rs 600 (for a box of six bars)
Learn from Salim Merchant
Head to Jagruti, a virtual masterclass and mini-concert. The interactive session with renowned composer and singer Salim Merchant, is being organised by the Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society to celebrate and promote Indian culture.
When: August 16, 7 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 249
Contact: Facebook, @PCMSOfficial
